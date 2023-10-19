Gay lawyer exchanges ring with partner outside Supreme Court day after verdict on same-sex marriage

"Yesterday hurt. Today, @utkarsh__saxena and I went back to the court that denied our rights, and exchanged rings. So this week wasn't about a legal loss, but our engagement. We'll return to fight another day", he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The five-judge bench led by CJI D Y Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha ruled that the onus was on the Parliament to frame laws for same-sex marriage.

The CJI and Justice Kaul were the only two who advocated for the recognition of same-sex unions.

After the verdict came in, there were several reactions.

"This is historic! Transgenders inside heterosexual relations are right away given the right to marry, rights to adoption and for whole LGBTQIA+ umbrella," said the Founder and Director of ‘Prantakatha’, an NGO.

He added, "The SC has directed both the Centre and state governments to facilitate all constitutional privileges to the community through law in an expedited manner with specific directions with respect to privileges associated with civil union".

Samata Biswas, a professor of gender studies at Sanskrit College and University, was less euphoric. She said "The Supreme Court denying marriage equality to same-gender couples, and pushing it to the currently regressive legislature is definitely a setback for the queer movement in India," adding "While matrimony is not and should not be the only form of recognised partnership, denying marriage equality strengthens regressive and conservative voices in society."

Meanwhile, a RSS-linked women's organisation expressed satisfaction with the verdict, saying "the Honorable Supreme Court has respected Bhartiya family and marriage system by giving the decision that the relationship between two homosexuals in the form of marriage, is not eligible for registration. This is not even their fundamental right", adding "Denying homosexuals the right to adopt a child is also a good decision," the statement said, adding that "Samvardhinee Nyas believes that the Supreme Court will always stand to protect Bhartiya Sanskriti and its values in the larger interest of society."



(With PTI inputs)