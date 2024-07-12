Genuine belief, reasoning on guilt must for making arrest under PMLA: Supreme Court

"As the “reasons to believe” are accorded by the authorised officer, the onus to establish satisfaction of the said condition will be on the ED and not on the arrestee," the court added.

It did not agree to a contention by the ED that grave suspicion is sufficient to frame a charge and put the accused to trial.

"This contention should not be accepted, since we are not dealing with the trial, framing of charge or recording the evidence. The issue before us, which has to be examined and answered, is whether the arrest of the person during the course of investigation complies with the law," the court said.

The bench also said the right to bail under Section 45 of the PML Act is not dependent on the stage of the proceedings. The power of the court under Section 45 is unrestricted with reference to the stage of the proceedings, it pointed out.

The court clarified the exercise of the power and satisfaction of the conditions must and should be put to judicial scrutiny and examination, if the arrestee specifically challenges their arrest.

"If we do not hold so, then the restraint prescribed by the legislature would, in fact and in practice, be reduced to a mere formal exercise. Given the conditions imposed, the nature of the power and the effect on the rights of the individuals, it is nobody’s case, and not even argued by the ED that the authorised officer is entitled to arrest a person without following the statutory requirements," the bench said.

The court also categorically rejected a contention by the ED that discretion and right to arrest vests with the competent officer, whose subjective opinion should prevail.

"We do not agree and must reject this argument. We hold that the power of judicial review shall prevail, and the court/magistrate is required to examine that the exercise of the power to arrest meets the statutory conditions," the bench said.