Get back Prajwal Revanna from Germany, hand him over to Karnataka government: Congress to PM

Mumbai: The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make all efforts to bring back Karnataka's JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country after sexual abuse allegations surfaced against him.

Talking to reporters, the Congress' women wing president Alka Lamba said the party will show black flags to Modi during his rally and roadshow in Mumbai on May 15 and 17.

"You should bring back Prajwal Revanna and hand him over to the Karnataka government. The silence of PM and BJP leaders is like supporting the accused," Lamba said.

The Centre must make talk to Germany to get back Revanna, she said. After the sexual abuse allegations surfaced, Revanna fled to Germany.