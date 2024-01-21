Gifts galore for Ram Lalla ahead of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A variety of gifts have been sent to Ayodhya from different parts of the country on the occasion of the consecration of Ram Lala on Monday.
The gifts ranged from costly diamond necklaces to laddoos, locks and watches.
A diamond merchant from Surat in Gujarat has gifted a beautiful diamond necklace made with American diamonds and two kilograms of silver.
A lock manufacturer from Aligarh town in Uttar Pradesh has gifted a lock weighing around 400 kilogram with a key, which also weighed around 30 kilograms.
A 108-foot long incense stick was also gifted from a devotee in Gujarat. The incense stick was lit by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das a few days back.
A devotee from UP's Etah district has gifted a 2100 kilogram bell for the Ram Temple. Another devotee has gifted a specially designed watch which shows the times of eight countries at a time.
A huge laddoo weighing around 1265 kilogram was also sent by a devotee from Hyderabad.
Besides, golden khadaun (wooden slippers), silk clothes and many other things had also been sent to Ayodhya from different places.