Gifts galore for Ram Lalla ahead of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A variety of gifts have been sent to Ayodhya from different parts of the country on the occasion of the consecration of Ram Lala on Monday.

The gifts ranged from costly diamond necklaces to laddoos, locks and watches.

A diamond merchant from Surat in Gujarat has gifted a beautiful diamond necklace made with American diamonds and two kilograms of silver.

A lock manufacturer from Aligarh town in Uttar Pradesh has gifted a lock weighing around 400 kilogram with a key, which also weighed around 30 kilograms.