Giving credence to legislative majority test amount to approving split in political party: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said giving credence to 'legislative majority test' to recognise breakaway group as real political party would amount to approving split in the party which has been removed to check defections under the Tenth Schedule.

The court allowed Ajit Pawar group of the Nationalist Congress Party to use 'Clock' symbol and Sharad Pawar group 'a man blowing trumpet as election symbols' in ensuing Parliamentary and Assembly polls.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan allowed the Ajit Pawar group to use the name and symbol of the party, while orally expressing concern over the current trend of defection in political parties being recognised as the real party by the Election Commission.

"When the Election Commission is recognising a faction only on basis of legislative strength and not organisational strength, is it not recognising a split, which is no longer approved under the Tenth Schedule. That way, you can engineer defections and claim the party symbol. Will it be not mockery of voters," the bench said.