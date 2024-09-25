Glitzy ads on 'Make in India' cannot sugarcoat its colossal failures: Congress

"The average growth rate of the manufacturing sector between 2014-15 and 2023-24 is just 3.1 per cent (BJP-NDA) whereas between 2004-05 and 2013-14, the average growth rate was 7.85 per cent (Congress-UPA). The number of employees in factories grew at 6.2 per cent annually during the Congress-UPA regime. This growth fell spectacularly to just 2.8 per cent under the Modi government," the Congress chief said.