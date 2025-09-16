<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday declined to consider a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>.</p><p>"This is purely a publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” a bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran told petitioner Rakesh Dalal.</p>.Devotees don't offer money to temples for setting up marriage halls: SC.<p>The petitioner has moved the top court seeking a direction for the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.</p><p>His plea sought a replacement/ reconstruction/ rejuvenation of the idol of the Lord Vishnu and install/ consecrate the same at the Javeri temple, Khajuraho, Chhatarpur District, Madhya Pradesh in place of the headless 7-foot-long idol.</p>