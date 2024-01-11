Goa murder: Suchana Seth may have fed child cough syrup

The police said, “Prima facie, it appears she wanted to keep her child away from her estranged husband, but the motive is yet to be determined. Our focus will be on the motive and what was running in her mind.” Interrogation would continue to plug the gaps between her statements and the investigation. The officer added, “She inflected a minor injury on her wrist in an attempt to end her life, but she may not have had the courage to do it.”