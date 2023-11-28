13 tourists saved from drowning off Goa beaches

Thirteen tourists, including a Russian woman, have been rescued from drowning across various beaches in Goa over the last three days, a lifesaving agency said on Tuesday.

Four men in their mid-20s, all residents of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, were saved off the Arambol beach in North Goa district with the help of a rescue board and jet ski, it said without elaborating.

Another 25-year-old man from Hyderabad and a 23-year-old native of Rajasthan were rescued after they were caught in a rip current while swimming in the waters off the Arambol beach, said a spokesperson of Drishti Lifesaving, the agency appointed by the Goa government.