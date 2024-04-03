AAP leaders in Goa scared after arrests in Delhi excise policy case, says CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in the state were scared following the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and others in the Delhi excise policy case.

He was addressing party workers at Velim in South Goa Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. He is accused of being directly involved in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy, favouring certain individuals.

"Their Delhi chief minister (Kejriwal) is in jail. Do you know why he was jailed? Because he is involved in the excise scam," Sawant said.