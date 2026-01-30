<p>Panaji: BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> on Friday presided over a meeting of senior leaders of the party in Goa on his maiden visit to the coastal state after assuming charge of the top post.</p>.<p>Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa</a>, arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa in the morning and was received by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik and other office-bearers.</p>.<p>He later arrived at the BJP headquarters in Panaji.</p>.Modi’s boss? The paradox of Nitin Nabin’s appointment as BJP president.<p>In his brief address to workers, Nabin thanked everyone for the welcome and attended the core committee meeting, during which he addressed party leaders for more than 30 minutes.</p>.<p>The core committee of the party includes CM Sawant, Naik, ministers, and select office-bearers.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said Nabin is also scheduled to address party meetings in South Goa.</p>.<p>The assembly elections in the BJP-governed Goa are due early next year.</p>.<p>In the evening, Nabin is scheduled to meet the BJP’s NDA (National Democratic Alliance) partners, including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independent MLAs who are supporting the Sawant-led government in the state.</p>.Congress govt in Karnataka more eager to implement 'anti-worker' labour codes than BJP-ruled States: CITU.<p>"Nabin’s visit will play a crucial role in further strengthening the BJP’s booth-level organisation in Goa," the party's national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, had said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Nabin took over as the saffron party's 12th national president on January 20, succeeding J P Nadda and beginning a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on the country’s politics and further expand its influence in uncharted territories, with a generational shift in the organisation. </p>