CSIR-NIO's study on microplastics reveals extent of pollution on Goa coast

Panaji: The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography's study on microplastics over the last decade has been instrumental in uncovering the extent of pollution on Goa's coast.

The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Dona Paula began its research on microplastics in 2013-14 with the partial support of the state and Central governments.

A team of researchers led by principal scientist Dr Mahua Saha has been collecting samples from beaches littered with plastic bottles and other waste to study the presence and impact of microplastics.