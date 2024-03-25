Dempo will ensure victory for BJP from South Goa seat, says CM Sawant

"The Dempo family has served the people of Goa and the society for over a century, especially in the domains of education, sports and other fields. I am certain with the support and blessings of the people of Goa, Smt. Dempo will further propel the legacy ahead in service of the public & the state," he added.

Criticising the decision to give a ticket to Dempo, Congress leader Yuri Alemao said the hard work of BJP's workers had been 'laid to rest'.

"Dedication, Sacrifice & Hardwork of Loyal Karyakartas is laid to rest by the pro-crony & anti-poor @BJP4India by giving South Goa Loksabha Ticket to an Industrialist. Clear reflection of helplessness of @BJP4Goa leadership before Dictators in Delhi," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly wrote on X.

AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar, in a social media message, said BJP gave a ticket to 'imported candidate' Dempo as there was no capable candidate from the party's Mahila Morcha.