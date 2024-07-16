Expert panel recommends memorial for temples destroyed by Portuguese in Goa

The report of the committee, which was formed in the 2023, has recommended that "keeping in mind the large number of temples and deities which existed in Goa during the pre-Portuguese period and which were destroyed by the Portuguese, a temple memorial (smarak devalaya) should be built anywhere in the erstwhile old Portuguese conquests, consisting of the modern Salcette (South Goa) and Bardez and Tiswadi (both North Goa), which bore the brunt of the temple destruction spree." The committee also said there are immense archaeological evidences and remains scattered around villages which once belonged to the rich temple culture of Goa.