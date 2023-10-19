Goa govt finalises land to set up permanent campus of IIT Goa

Phal Desai, who represents the Sanguem assembly constituency, in which the project is proposed to come up, said, "When we were scouting for places to set up the IIT Goa campus, those who were opposing it in their villages were questioning me, why don't you take it in your own village. And coincidentally, here I am in my own village with the project. I was born and brought up in a village bordering Rivona." The minister said he used to visit this particular place in his childhood to rear cattle.