Goa police arrest man for posting obscene videos on Instagram

Panaji: The Goa police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly posting obscene videos of a woman on social media, an official said.

Following a probe, the police have arrested Vinay Gaonkar, a resident of Canacona taluka of South Goa, Superintendent of Police (cybercrime) Rahul Gupta said.

The cybercrime police had registered the case under the Information Technology (IT) Act based on a complaint against the accused's Instagram handle in April, he said.

The accused created an Instagram handle using a fake name and befriended the complainant, a resident of Margao town, the official said.

He allegedly posted obscene chats and videos of the complainant and threatened her, he said.