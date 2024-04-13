Two labourers from Bihar held for rape, murder of 5-year-old girl in Goa

Panaji: The police on Saturday arrested two labourers hailing from Bihar in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl whose body was found near a construction site in Vasco town of South Goa.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said the accused, Murari Kumar Painter (24) and Upnesh Kumar (22), worked at the construction site with the victim's parents.

The child was found unconscious near the site on Friday morning and was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead, she said.