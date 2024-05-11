Uncertainty for Goans who obtained Portuguese citizenship as MEA modifies OCI eligibility memo: Report

A report published in The Indian Express on Saturday took note of some recent developments that have caused uncertainty for people from former Portuguese territories in India (Goa, Daman and Diu), particularly Goa, whose Indian passports were revoked after acquiring Portuguese citizenship.

The report notes that a circular issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had initially raised hopes by suggesting that a 'revocation order' could serve as an alternative document for applying for an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card, in place of the previously required 'surrender certificate'. However, a subsequent revision published by the MEA, dated April 30, introduced uncertainty by stating that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is still "considering" accepting the revocation certificate as an alternative document.

The report notes that this uncertainty has increased the anxiety among some Goans, especially considering the backdrop of a previous memorandum issued by the MEA in November 2022, instructing authorities to revoke the passports of those who allegedly "withheld information" about their Portuguese citizenship, instead of issuing surrender certificates. As a result, many found themselves ineligible to obtain OCI cards.