Government proposes ban on import, breeding, selling of 'ferocious' dog breeds: Report

In response to a series of deadly incidents involving aggressive dogs, the central government is considering a ban on importing, breeding, and selling several 'ferocious' breeds like Rottweilers, Pitbulls, Terriers, Wolf dogs, and mastiffs, the Times of India reported.

This prohibition would also apply to mixed and crossbred varieties. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has sent a letter to the state authorities urging them to not issue licences or permits for the sale and breeding of these breeds.

This advisory comes after a committee of experts and animal welfare organisations, formed following an order by the Delhi High Court, submitted a report on the matter.