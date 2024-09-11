Govt approves Rs 10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme to push electric mobility

The newly approved scheme will support 24.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, 3.16 lakh e-three wheelers, and 14,028 e-buses. It will also support 88,500 charging sites, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the meeting.

The new scheme offers subsidies/demand incentives worth Rs 3,679 crore to incentivise adoption of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, e-ambulances, e-trucks and other emerging electric vehicles (EVs).

Around Rs.500 crore will be provided for the deployment of e-ambulances. A sum of Rs.4,391 crore earmarked for procurement of 14,028 e-buses by state public transport agencies to nine cities with more than 40 lakh population namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. Intercity and Interstate e-buses will also be supported in consultation with states. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been provided for incentivising adoption of e-trucks.

The cabinet approved “PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme” for procurement and operation of e-buses by Public Transport Authorities (PTAs) with an outlay of Rs. 3,435.33 crore.

The PSM scheme will support deployment of more than 38,000 electric buses (e-Buses) from FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29. The scheme will support the operation of e-buses for a period of up to 12 years from the date of deployment, said the statemen