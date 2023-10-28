JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes appointment letters to nearly 51K youths

He said his government has boosted employment opportunities in traditional as well as emerging sectors.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 09:30 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his government has boosted employment opportunities in traditional as well as emerging sectors like renewable energy, defence industry and automation.

He made the remarks as he distributed appointment letters to nearly 51,000 youths recruited in different government departments.

He said his government and states ruled by the BJP and its allies have been holding 'Rozgar Mela' since October last year, and lakhs of youngsters have been given appointment letters so far.

"Rozgar Mela underscores our government's commitment to the youth," he said, addressing the recruits through a virtual event.

"Today, India is equipping its youth with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities. India's trajectory and the pace of its progress are generating new employment prospects across all sectors," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 October 2023, 09:30 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiPrime MinisterEmployment

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT