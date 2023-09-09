Govt hiding poor people and animals from G20 dignitaries: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Saturday accused the government of covering up or demolishing slums and rounding up stray animals in view of the G20 Summit, with its leader Rahul Gandhi saying 'there is no need to hide India's reality from our guests.'

The Congress shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing some slum areas being covered with green sheets ahead of the two-day summit, which began here on Saturday and was attended by leaders of the largest economies of the world.