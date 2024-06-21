Govt imposes stock limits on tur, chana till Sept to curb hoarding, control prices

Under this order, stock limits have been prescribed for tur and chana, including kabuli chana, until September 30, 2024, for all states and union territories.

Stock limits applicable to each of the pulse individually will be 200 tonnes for wholesalers; 5 tonnes for retailers; 5 tonnes at each retail outlet and 200 tonnes at the depot for big chain retailers; last 3 months of production or 25 percent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.

The steps are aimed at discouraging hoarding and increasing availability in markets. The restrictions also apply to importers, which cannot hold imported stock beyond 45 days from the date of customs clearance.

Prices of the three varieties, tur , urad and chana, have remained stable but on the higher side through the year. India imports around 15% of its pulses to meet the domestic demand annually.

The respective legal entities have been asked to declare the stock position on the portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs.