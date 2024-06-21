Govt imposes stock limits on tur, chana till Sept to curb hoarding, control prices

New Delhi: To check hoarding and control prices, the Centre on Friday imposed stock limits on tur and chana dals till September this year .
The order imposing stock limits will be applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers, an official statement from the Union Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs said.
The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2024 has been issued with immediate effect from June 21, 2024.
Under this order, stock limits have been prescribed for tur and chana, including kabuli chana, until September 30, 2024, for all states and union territories.
Stock limits applicable to each of the pulse individually will be 200 tonnes for wholesalers; 5 tonnes for retailers; 5 tonnes at each retail outlet and 200 tonnes at the depot for big chain retailers; last 3 months of production or 25 percent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.
The steps are aimed at discouraging hoarding and increasing availability in markets. The restrictions also apply to importers, which cannot hold imported stock beyond 45 days from the date of customs clearance.
Prices of the three varieties, tur , urad and chana, have remained stable but on the higher side through the year. India imports around 15% of its pulses to meet the domestic demand annually.
The respective legal entities have been asked to declare the stock position on the portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs.
"In case the stocks held by them are higher than the prescribed limits then, they shall bring the same to the prescribed stock limits by 12th July 2024," the statement said.
The government is also expecting prices of tur and chana dal would reduce in coming days as it is hoping wowing of Kharif pulses like tur and urad are expected to increase significantly. Further, import of current year crop of tur from East African countries are expected to arrive from August, 2024 onward, the statement said.
Arrival of a new crop of chana in Australia and its availability for import from October, 2024 will help in maintaining availability of chana to the consumers at affordable prices, the statement added.
Published 21 June 2024, 16:12 IST