Govt mulling incentives for ASHA workers to mobilise individuals for sickle cell disease screening

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood disorders and a National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission has been launched to tackle the burden of the disease in India, particularly among tribals.

The mission aims to eliminate sickle cell disease before 2047 and entails screening of 7 crore population in the age range of 0 to 40 years; pre-marital and pre-conceptional genetic counselling for prevention of sickle cell disease and holistic care for those who have the disease across both primary and secondary public health facilities.

The screening will be undertaken at both facility level through the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) and in the community through screening camps.