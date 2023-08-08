Govt says crop insurance claims worth Rs 2,761.10 cr pending under PMFBY till 2021-22

However, during implementation of the PMFBY, some complaints against insurance companies about non-payment and delayed payment of claims etc, have been received in the past in the country, he said, and added, 'Most of the complaints have been suitably addressed.' To ensure timely settlement of claims to farmers, Tomar said the government has released the central share of subsidy for the period Kharif 2018 to Rabi 2020-21, by delinking the same with the states' share of subsidy.