Govt spent Rs 967.46 crore on advertisements in print media from 2019-20 to 2023-24

The minister said the number of periodicals, including newspapers which were registered with the Registrar of Newspapers for India were 1,43,423 in 2020, 1,44,520 in 2021, 1,46,045 in 2022 and 1,48,363 in 2023.