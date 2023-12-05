Govt talks tough to social media platforms on deepfake issue; holds review meeting with companies

While some platforms have complied, others that been 'slow' in doing so, have been given additional time.

The government, in Tuesday's meeting, has made it clear that it will continue with its 'zero tolerance approach' on user harm.

While many platforms have shown a clear understanding of what is the right thing to do and are adapting quickly, some platforms have shown lethargy, the sources pointed out.

A final meeting with platforms to take stock of the issue will take place in seven days.