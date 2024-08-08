Govt to review design of dams vulnerable to glacial lake outburst floods

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it will review the design of all existing and under-construction dams vulnerable to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, ensuring these dams have adequate spillway capacity to handle extreme flood scenarios.

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) is a type of outburst flood caused by the failure of a dam containing a glacial lake.

Moreover, conducting GLOF studies has been made mandatory for all new dams planned in areas with glacial lakes.