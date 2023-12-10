Govt to seek views of youth on making India a developed nation by 2047: Niti Aayog CEO

Subrahmanyam said a web page will go live for a month for youth and everyone else to send their views on -- how should a Viksit Bharat look like in 2047 in different aspects; what we need to do to reach this goal; and What can you do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible? In 2023, Niti Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.