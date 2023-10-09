GST Council to discuss on apportioning, renaming compensation cess beyond March 2026

"After March 2026 what will happen to the cess amount? Now that there is no compensation, what will you do with the cess amount? Will there be cess or a cess with another name. Will it be for another purpose? How will you apportion it? Will the base be 2015-16 financial year or a new date? So the consensus of the House was also that if you are going to talk about it, we should talk about a new financial year (as base year)," Deo said.