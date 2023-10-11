3-6 stick blows on buttocks not custodial torture: Gujarat cops in Muslims' flogging case

Gujarat policemen, who are facing contempt of court for publicly flogging a group of Muslim men, have said that "giving three-six stick blows on buttocks wouldn't constitute custodial torture" and can't be compared with "torture in police lock up."

The statement is part of affidavits filed by four policemen facing charges of contempt of court for violating Supreme Court's guidelines which prohibit custodial torture.

One of the four policemen, A V Parmar, currently posted as inspector, cyber cell, Kheda district, has stated in his affidavit, "It is submitted that giving three to six stick blows on buttock of applicants, though not proper acceptable, it wouldn't constitute custodial torture as to punish the respondent no-2 (Parmar) for contempt of court."

The affidavits says, "According to the information of the respondents (four policemen), the petitioners had no serious medical injuries and doctors have not found any serious medical injuries against any of the petitioners except some bruises."

"It is submitted that in view of the aforesaid, the present case may not be compared with custodial torture in the police lock up," the affidavit says further.

Parmar's statement comes after a magisterial court's inquiry found four of policemen involved in the flogging. The victims had named 14 policemen but the court's inquiry found only four involved including Parmar. The inquiry confirmed that Parmar was giving stick blows on the buttocks of three of the petitioners, while Kumavat was sitting in the chair. Kanaksinh was holding a white pipe and pushing the petitioners while Raju was spotted holding hands of the petitioners to the pole.

The inquiry was based on direction from high court. As a matter of fact, the accused policemen's lawyers had argued that in absence of any judicial review of the evidence, they can't be held responsible. As a result, the lower court was asked to inquire into evidence presented in form of video clips of the flogging which had gone viral.