60kg charas worth Rs 30 crore found off Navsari coast; 4th such incident in Gujarat in a week

Navsari: Police on Thursday recovered 50 packets containing 60 kg of charas (hashish) worth Rs 30 crore found lying on the seashore near Onjal village in Gujarat's Navsari district, said an official.

This was the fourth incident in a week when a large quantity of unclaimed narcotics was recovered from the coastline in the south Gujarat region.

After the seizure of charas packets from coastal areas of Surat and Valsad districts earlier this week, the local police had formed several teams to scan the coastline of Navsari, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Agarwal.