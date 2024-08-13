AAP, Cong MLAs under 'house arrest' before prayer meet for tribals killed in Gujarat

Narmada: An AAP and a Congress MLA were placed under 'house arrest' on Tuesday and their supporters detained before they could head for the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district to pay homage to two tribals beaten to death last week.

The police said they had not given permission to organise the prayer meet at Kevadia near the Statue of Unity (SoU) for the deceased tribals.

A group of six workers allegedly thrashed the two tribals - Jayesh Tadvi and Sanjay Tadvi - on suspicion of theft at the site of the under-construction ‘Tribal Museum’ near the SoU at Kevadia in Narmada district on August 6.