After fake govt office and toll plaza, a 'fake hospital' busted in Gujarat

The hospital claimed to have running ten departments including ENT, Urology, Skin, among others with round the clock service facilities.

The action against the hospital came following a video footage which was doing the rounds. It was made by the family of a girl who died in that hospital.

The family said that when their daughter was admitted, her condition was not serious. Her condition deteriorated there and the quack identified as Mehul told them to visit the government hospital.

They said that despite repeated requests, the hospital was not giving them the medical report of the girl and charged Rs 1.5 lakh.

When contacted, Ahmedabad district superintendent of police Om Prakash Jat told DH that the police were looking into the death of the girl. He said that till now no complaint against the hospital or the quack has been submitted to the police.