Ahead of India vs Australia WC final, Ahmedabad hotel prices hit Rs 1 lakh/night

India will face Australia in the finals of the 2023 ICC World Cup on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Several notable people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to be in attendance.

For an ordinary cricket lover wishing to witness the final game, however, Ahmedabad has proven to be quite an ordeal. After the schedule was announced, many have found prices of hotels to be off the charts.