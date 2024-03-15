BJP building 5-star offices, but no schools: AAP chief Kejriwal attacks BJP in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Launching his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the ruling BJP for building "five-star offices across the country but not schools."

Kejriwal started the campaign with a function in Vadodara where he addressed party workers. Out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the AAP is contesting two seats—Bharuch and Bhavnagar—as part of its coalition with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, while the Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. The Congress has also managed to pacify its leaders who were against the party leaving the Bharuch seat to the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the gathering, the Delhi CM said how despite "not having resources" the party managed to win 14 per cent vote share and five seats in the December 2022 Assembly election. "Gujarat is considered the fortress of BJP. Getting 14 percent vote share and five MLAs is a big thing. We also broke the misconception that Gujarat didn't have space for a third party," Kejriwal said.