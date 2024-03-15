BJP building 5-star offices, but no schools: AAP chief Kejriwal attacks BJP in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Launching his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the ruling BJP for building "five-star offices across the country but not schools."
Kejriwal started the campaign with a function in Vadodara where he addressed party workers. Out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the AAP is contesting two seats—Bharuch and Bhavnagar—as part of its coalition with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, while the Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. The Congress has also managed to pacify its leaders who were against the party leaving the Bharuch seat to the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing the gathering, the Delhi CM said how despite "not having resources" the party managed to win 14 per cent vote share and five seats in the December 2022 Assembly election. "Gujarat is considered the fortress of BJP. Getting 14 percent vote share and five MLAs is a big thing. We also broke the misconception that Gujarat didn't have space for a third party," Kejriwal said.
The AAP national convener also raked up an incident that occurred on March 13 in Khatamba village in the Vadodara district during the inauguration of a BJP office. While Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil was giving his speech, a local sarpanch demanded construction of government school in his village.
"I saw that during the inauguration of BJP office, the sarpanch stood up and said that his village didn't have a school. In the whole country, BJP is making five-star offices but not schools. In Delhi, schools are being made but AAP doesn't have an office. What has the BJP done in 30 years in Gujarat? This is such a shame," the Delhi CM said.
Praising Chaitar Vasava, the Dediapada MLA, who is contesting from the Bharuch LS seat, Kejriwal said, "Chaitarbhai is a hero in my eyes. Despite pressure from the BJP and sending him and his wife to jail, Chaitar didn't break. It is a matter of pride that he is with AAP."
The party's second candidate Umesh Makwana, who is AAP MLA from Botad, is contesting from the Bhavnagar seat.
