Five-storey building collapses in Surat; some feared to be trapped

A rescue operation is currently under way with police and fire department teams present at the spot.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 12:42 IST

Ahmedabad: A five-storey building collapsed in Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat on Saturday in which at least six residents are feared to be trapped.

Police said that two residents have been rescued while those who are trapped have been located and a rescue operation is under way .

"A five-storeyed building collapsed which had about 30 flats. Only four to five were occupied when it fell. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are undertaking the rescue work," Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot told DH.

The building was occupied by labourers from textile industries on rent. The building at DN Nagar Society was in a dilapidated condition.

Published 06 July 2024, 12:42 IST
