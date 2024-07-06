Five-storey building collapses in Surat; some feared to be trapped

Ahmedabad: A five-storey building collapsed in Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat on Saturday in which at least six residents are feared to be trapped.

Police said that two residents have been rescued while those who are trapped have been located and a rescue operation is under way .

"A five-storeyed building collapsed which had about 30 flats. Only four to five were occupied when it fell. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are undertaking the rescue work," Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot told DH.