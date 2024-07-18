Chandipura virus: Death toll rises to 16; Gujarat CM holds high-level review meeting

Ahmedabad: With the number of deaths due to suspected Chandipura virus rising to 16 on Thursday, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level review meeting of the measures being taken to control the spread.
So far, 14 districts have reported 33 cases out of which 16 have died, while one of them has been confirmed to be Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV).
Speaking to media in the evening, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, "There is nothing to be feared about as only one case out of seven samples has been confirmed to be of Chandipura virus. We have deployed the health teams and appealed to everyone not to panic and instead reach the hospital in case of any fever. This virus is not contagious like the coronavirus."
In the review meeting, the chief minister was informed that 260 teams of the health department monitored 56,651 persons in as many as 11,050 households.
The statement quoting doctors stated that "the preliminary findings have been found to be cases of viral encephalitis in the present cases whose symptoms are similar to those of Chandipur."
The first case of suspected viral encephalitis virus was detected on June 27 in a patient hailing from Udaipur, Rajasthan who was admitted to Himmatnagar Medical College in Sabarkantha, Gujarat.
It said that as of Thursday, a total of 33 suspected cases have been detected in the state, including 30 in Gujarat while three are from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
