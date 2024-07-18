Chandipura virus: Death toll rises to 16; Gujarat CM holds high-level review meeting

Ahmedabad: With the number of deaths due to suspected Chandipura virus rising to 16 on Thursday, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level review meeting of the measures being taken to control the spread.

So far, 14 districts have reported 33 cases out of which 16 have died, while one of them has been confirmed to be Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV).

Speaking to media in the evening, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, "There is nothing to be feared about as only one case out of seven samples has been confirmed to be of Chandipura virus. We have deployed the health teams and appealed to everyone not to panic and instead reach the hospital in case of any fever. This virus is not contagious like the coronavirus."