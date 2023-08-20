Chill mode: Ahmedabad traffic police beat the heat with AC helmets

Amid the busy Pirana crossroad adjacent to a waste dumping area in Ahmedabad, 27-year-old constable Divyarajsinh Rana finds his task of managing traffic not as taxing anymore.

In a bid to make cops' jobs easier, the Ahmedabad City Traffic Police on August 10 introduced an experiment which requires them to wear AC helmets while on the duty. As part of the trial, Rana and five other constables have been provided with specialised "AC helmets" so far.

These helmets are powered by a battery that requires an eight-hour charge cycle and are worn on the waist. While these helmets weigh 500 grams more than regular ones, they offer multiple benefits.

They possess a unique design, and they draw in air from the surroundings and direct it towards the face, effectively reducing heat and dust exposure, according to Noida-based Karam Safety Private Limited, which manufactured the product.