Chill mode: Ahmedabad traffic police beat the heat with AC helmets

Amid the busy Pirana crossroad adjacent to a waste dumping area in Ahmedabad, 27-year-old constable Divyarajsinh Rana finds his task of managing traffic not as taxing anymore.
In a bid to make cops' jobs easier, the Ahmedabad City Traffic Police on August 10 introduced an experiment which requires them to wear AC helmets while on the duty. As part of the trial, Rana and five other constables have been provided with specialised "AC helmets" so far.
These helmets are powered by a battery that requires an eight-hour charge cycle and are worn on the waist. While these helmets weigh 500 grams more than regular ones, they offer multiple benefits.
They possess a unique design, and they draw in air from the surroundings and direct it towards the face, effectively reducing heat and dust exposure, according to Noida-based Karam Safety Private Limited, which manufactured the product.
The air is also filtered, preventing inhalation of harmful particles. Compared to standard traffic helmets, the AC helmets exhibit a stronger build with an additional fan-like structure in front for efficient air circulation.
“So far, the AC helmets have been great. Except during monsoon, when the dust settles down, the Pirana dump yard releases a huge amount of dust and chemical gases, irritating our eyes. The AC helmet has a dust shield on my nose, making it easier to see. Moreover, the fan inside keeps the sweat away and my energy intact,” Rana told The Indian Express.
The helmets are equipped with adjustable fan speeds, offer full facial coverage, ensuring comfortable breathing and a cooling effect. Additionally, they come with a dust shield for eye protection, eliminating the need for handkerchiefs, sunglasses, or water splashes to clear dust from officers eyes.
“The AC helmets were given to me by the higher authorities to provide feedback. We identified three locations – Pirana crossroads, Thakkarnagar char rasta and Nana Chiloda Circle, which report high pollution and traffic volume. When you are working eight hours a day, both pollution and noise take a toil on your body, especially at the Pirana crossroad where there is a dumping yard ” said Safin Hasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic East).
If successful, they could become a standard part of the traffic constables gear, joining body-worn cameras that aid in surveillance activities.