Chinese national absconding after allegedly duping 1,175 people in Gujarat through betting app

The Chinese national and his two local aides wanted in the case are suspected to have duped hundreds of people in three other states - Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to CID (crime) officials, the scam was first reported in Palanpur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and breach of trust, among other complaints. As the number of victims kept increasing, the case was handed over to the CID. The investigation revealed that between December 2021 to June 2022, hundreds of victims fell prey to DaniData, the sports-betting app in question.

A police officer, who is part of the investigation, told DH that among the prime accused is a Chinese national, who has been identified as Woo Uyanbe. Police believe that Uyanbe left the country long before the crackdown. A look out notice was issued against him and two other co-accused - Nayan Shah and Lakhan Thakkar.

The police officer said that so far ten accused have been arrested while three including Uyanbe, Shah and Thakkar are absconding.