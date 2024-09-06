Chopper crash at sea: 4 ICG vessels, 2 specialised Navy ships looking for 'missing pilot'

New Delhi: Two Navy ships, including a specialised one with a "side scan sonar system", and four Coast Guard vessels are currently deployed at sea to look out for a pilot who has gone missing after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) crashed off the Gujarat coast a few days ago, sources said on Friday.

The incident took place on September 2 and the ALH was taking part in an operation to rescue an injured crew member of tanker Hari Leela, they said.

"The ALH had a four-member crew. One was rescued after the incident. Two bodies have been recovered but the pilot is still missing. Search and rescue (SAR) efforts are in progress to look out for the missing crew member," a source in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

Four Coast Guard vessels are currently deployed for the purpose, the source added.

On a request from the ICG, the Indian Navy has also deployed two ships to aid in the rescue efforts.