Coast Guard chopper sent on evacuation mission makes emergency landing at sea; one crew member rescued, search on for missing 3

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), which was deployed on Monday at 11 pm to evacuate 'seriously injured crew' onboard Indian-flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, had to make an emergency landing at sea.

While one member of the crew has been recovered, search is on three more.

The ICG has also deployed four ships and two aircraft for this mission.

This chopper was the one used to rescue 67 stranded individuals amid evacuations in flood-hit Gujarat.

The Indian-flagged motor tanker was 45 kms into the sea from Porbandar.