Congress abusing my caste will only toughen our resolve to win over 400 LS seats in polls: PM Modi

Modi was in Navsari for the inauguration and stone-laying foundation of various development projects worth about Rs 17,500 crore. Attacking the Congress, Modi said, "It is so unfortunate that there were tensions and conflicts between development and India's heritage for a very long time. Congress was responsible for this since it ruled for several decades. Congress did injustice to the nation for decades. Today, the echo of India's heritage is spreading across the world and people want to come to India but Congress kept the country away from its heritage."

He said that as much as the BJP government is developing the country, it is also focusing on heritage. He said that the Congress couldn't take care of national heritage since the party was indulged in 'dynastic politics, appeasement and corruption'.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also dedicated to several projects in Mehsana including, Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited, for providing high-speed internet to more than 8000 gram panchayats, among others to the nation. He also visited Valinath Mahadev temple in Mehsana and performed pooja.

On his one-day trip ahead of announcement of dates for Lok Sabha polls, Modi also addressed Golden Jubilee Celebration of Amul in Ahmedabad.