Congress abusing my caste will only toughen our resolve to win over 400 LS seats in polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress over its comments about his caste and said the opposition party has no agenda except abusing him and his caste. Modi was addressing a public function at Navsari in Gujarat during his day-long visit to the state when he made the remarks.
"How do people from Congress forget that the more they abuse Modi's caste, the stronger the resolve will be for obtaining 400 seats," Modi said while referring to his party's claim of winning 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "The more mud you sling, the more 370 lotuses will blossom(referring to ruling party's target of winning 370 LS seats on its own)," Modi said.
Modi was in Navsari for the inauguration and stone-laying foundation of various development projects worth about Rs 17,500 crore. Attacking the Congress, Modi said, "It is so unfortunate that there were tensions and conflicts between development and India's heritage for a very long time. Congress was responsible for this since it ruled for several decades. Congress did injustice to the nation for decades. Today, the echo of India's heritage is spreading across the world and people want to come to India but Congress kept the country away from its heritage."
He said that as much as the BJP government is developing the country, it is also focusing on heritage. He said that the Congress couldn't take care of national heritage since the party was indulged in 'dynastic politics, appeasement and corruption'.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi also dedicated to several projects in Mehsana including, Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited, for providing high-speed internet to more than 8000 gram panchayats, among others to the nation. He also visited Valinath Mahadev temple in Mehsana and performed pooja.
On his one-day trip ahead of announcement of dates for Lok Sabha polls, Modi also addressed Golden Jubilee Celebration of Amul in Ahmedabad.
(Published 22 February 2024, 16:02 IST)