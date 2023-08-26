Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil accuses Gujarat govt of excess payment of Rs 3,900 crore to Adani Power Mundra

The Congress leader called it a "textbook case of corruption, money laundering, loot of public money and above all, the classic case of cronyism that the Prime Minister and his government represent," and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies into the "massive scam."

GUVNL realised it made an excess payment of Rs 3,900 crore to Adani Power only after US-based Hindenburg Research exposed alleged wrongdoings of Adani Group, Gohil claimed.