Crocodiles keep monsoon tryst with Vadodara's streets as Vishwamitri river level rises

Ahmedabad: The annual monsoon woe of crocodiles leaving the safe confines of Vishwamitri river and entering residential areas of Gujarat's Vadodara city aided by flooded streets is being witnessed again this year, with 21 of these reptiles getting rescued last month, an official said on Sunday.

The river, 17 kilometres of which pass through Vadodara, is home to some 300 crocodiles and an encounter with these reptiles is a common occurrence for those living in areas along its banks, the official said.

"While rescue of crocodiles from residential areas near the bank of Vishwamitri river continues throughout the year, the number rises significantly during monsoon. In June, four crocodiles were rescued and released back into the river. The number rose sharply to 21 in July," informed Range Forest Officer (RFO) Karansinh Rajput.