Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi gets bail in cheque return case

Santoshi appeared before the court when the matter was taken up for hearing.

Ashok Lal, an industrialist, in his complaint, said he had lent Rs 1 crore to Santoshi to produce a film against which the filmmaker gave him 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each.

When the 10 cheques returned due to lack of funds in the bank account, Lal had issued him a legal notice under the Negotiable Instruments Act and approached the court in 2017 after Santoshi failed to return the money.

Subsequently, the accused applied to transfer the case filed against him to a Mumbai court, which was challenged by the complainant in the sessions court. The sessions court directed that all cases against Santoshi be heard in the Jamnagar.