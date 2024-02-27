Five killed, 2 injured as SUV rams into dumper in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Five persons were killed and two others injured after a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary dumper in Dholka town of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5 am when the SUV hit the dumper at the road side on a highway near the town, an official from Dholka police station said.

The SUV was on way to Dahod from Botad district in Gujarat, the official said.