Gujarat assembly passes Bill to bring uniformity across state-run universities

Commenting on the Bill, Congress legislature party leader Amit Chavda said, "instead of strong representatives of students, faculties, administrators, non-academic staff the varsities in the state will have members who would be yes-man to the government." He added that the bill will end "financial and academic autonomy of Gujarat's public universities."

The government said that the bill, which was passed by a voice vote on the last day of four-day monsoon sessions which ended Saturday, aimed at bringing common guidelines for uniformity in admission, study and examination across the state-run universities.

The proposed legislation has the term of the vice-chancellor (V-C) fixed for five years. After the completion of a term, V-C can be re-appointed for five years.

According to the bill, the Gujarat governor will act as a chancellor of all universities except Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) for ten years.