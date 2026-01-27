<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said it has arrested a youth from Navsari in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat">Gujarat </a>for allegedly conspiring to kill "selected group of individuals to spread terror and fear". </p><p>The ATS said that on January 25, it arrested Faizan Shaikh from Charpul in Navsari district. He was allegedly radicalised by the ideologies of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaida terror outfits. </p><p>Shaikh, originally from Dundawala, Narpat Nagar, Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, is alleged to have procured a weapon and ammunition to execute killings.</p>.Three held as Gujarat ATS busts illegal drug factory in Rajasthan.<p>While further details are awaited, this case comes nearly two months after the arrest of three individuals on similar charges. In November, the ATS arrested three persons — Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, a Hyderabad resident, and two from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem.</p><p>Saiyed had studied medicine from China. They were accused of planning attacks at various places in the country. They were allegedly radicalised by a handler from banned terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan Province. The ATS had recovered several arms and ammunition from their possession.</p>