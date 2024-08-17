Gujarat: Doctor booked for brandishing pistol at gathering to protest Kolkata rape-murder

Amreli: A case has been registered against a doctor in Gujarat’s Amreli city for allegedly waving his licensed pistol while addressing doctors and medical students assembled to protest the Kolkata rape-murder, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm Friday when a large number of medical students and doctors had gathered at the city’s Rajkamal Chowk for a candle march, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Chirag Desai.

During his address before the start of the candle march, Dr GJ Gajera, a private practitioner, brandished his licenced pistol “with the intention to create fear among the public”, Desai said.